MLB: Meet the Venezuelan leaders in the various departments in the Major Leagues

Let’s meet the Venezuelan leaders in the various departments in the MLB.

In fact, some Creole players have been the most prominent in the various departments in the Major Leagues, which are the following:

Home runs: Ronald Acuna Jr. (10)

Hits: Ronald Acuña Jr./ Salvador Pérez (36)

RBIs: Jesus Aguilar (27)

Games won: Eduardo Rodriguez (5)

Strikeouts: Pablo López / Germán Marquez (40)

Obviously these are the Venezuelan players who have best represented their country so far and the Abusador Ronald Acuña Jr. is always in the spotlight, who until recently was fighting for various leads such as average, RBIs and home runs, but he is still horse of the Creoles.

Jesús Aguilar has also been there, who has given the necessary sticks for the Marlins with his RBI races and in the same way we mention Salvador Pérez, who along with Acuña Jr. are the Creoles with the most hit connected.

If we go to pitching, Eduardo has had a great start to the season with a 5-0 record with the Red Sox to everyone’s liking, being one of the valuartes for the club to be in the first place in its division.

With strikeouts we have Pablo López matched with Germán Márquez, whose record does not say how well they have thrown, especially López with the fish, but now is the time to see them perform in a great way.