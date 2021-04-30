MLB: Meet the select group Miguel Cabrera will join in hitting 500 home runs in the majors

Let’s meet the select group That will unite the Venezuelan slugger of the Tigers from Detroit Miguel Cabrera when I manage to connect the 500 home runs on the MLB.

Currently the Creole has 489 for life in the majors and is 11 of the iconic figure of the 500 home runs, for what to arrive Cabrera to that number he will join a very special group that until now has 27 players and with his arrival he would become the number 28 to reach it.

These are the 27 to which it will be added Miguel Cabrera when you connect your home run 500:

Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755, Babe Ruth 714, Alex Rodríguez 696, Albert Pujols 662, Willie Mays 660, Ken Griffey Jr. 630, Jim Thome 612, Sammy Sosa 609, Frank Róbinson 586, Mark McGwire 583, Harmon Killebrew 573, Rafael Palmeiro 569, Reggie Jackson 563, Manny Ramirez 555, Mike Schmidt 548, David Ortiz 541, Mickey Mantle 536, Jimmie Foxx 534, Willie McCovey 521, Frank Thomas 521, Ted Williams 521, Ernie Banks 512, Eddie Mathews 512, Mel Ott 511 , Gary Sheffield 509, Eddie Murray 504.

Michael With his 489, he is number 30 on the list of the best of all time and is ahead of Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff, both with 493, while the slugger who is in the footsteps of Miggy is the Dominican Nelson Cruz, who He ranks 53rd with 424 for life.

Source: Juan Vené in his column “Juan Vené on the ball”.