MLB: Max Scherzer lashed out at Rob Manfred over pitchers overhaul

The pitcher of the Nationals by Washignton Max scherzer lashed out at the Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob manfred on the subject of the review of the pitchers in the MLB.

Max scherzerunsurprisingly, he had a lot to say after being reviewed by umpires under the new major league policy.

But specifically he pointed the finger at the commissioner:

“These are the Manfred Rules. Ask him what he wants to do about it. I’ve said enough. “

But that was not all he said, rather he added the words that I point out below:

“I have absolutely nothing on me. You can check what you want. Take off all your clothes if you want. I have absolutely nothing on me ”.

Regarding the incident that occurred in the review to which he was the subject, he said that the pitch that almost hit Alex Bohm, just before the inspection, shows that he could not catch the ball on a night when it was difficult to break a sweat.

“It’s going to be dangerous if you’re in a cold game and DON’T sweat. What are we going to do then?”

Things are turning an ant color to the Commissioner who always believes that he knows all but one in these matters of the ball and be careful if this new rule of reviews of sticky substances to pitchers does not have to be reversed, so less until there is a greater consensus or understanding of the situation on the part of the pitchers.