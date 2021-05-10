MLB: Masterful double play billed the defense of the Atlanta Braves against a hit by Odubel Herrera (Video)

Let’s see the magnificent double play billed the defense of the Braves from Atlanta to hit Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera on the MLB.

Sunday’s matchday measured the Philadelphia Phillies against the Braves from Atlanta, where the home team starred in a fair play.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Braves With a score of 5-1, the Phillies had a runner at first base and the Venezuelan came to consume the turn Odubel Herrera.

El Torito gave a strong connection that we thought would hit center field, but pitcher Matzek almost from the back took the ball, who quickly passed it to shortstop to make the out in the second and the shorstop in turn with great solvency. fired at first base to complete a masterful double play.

Actually, that play definitively closed the doors to the Quakers of any reaction and the Braves They ended up taking the victory with a score of 6-1, who continue to shorten positions and seek to continue in the fight to get a place in the playoffs.