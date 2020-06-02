Phillie Phanatic is one of the iconic mascots of Major League Baseball teams | Julio Aguilar / .
Major League Baseball seeks to ban the presence of pets that make life on teams and all other characters that amuse the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports organizations have been affected and pets have not been the exception. Although there is a season in this 2020, it is expected that the teams will play their calendar without fans in the stadiums. At least for this year, in the event that baseball resumes, there will be no one to cheer up the afternoons with their playful maneuvers.
Pets are iconic characters in the sport that give fans a chance to exchange greetings, take photos, and do recreational activities that brighten up the show.
However, even if they are not included because the park is empty, it must be remembered that pets are still part of baseball in Taiwan and South Korea, where on many occasions the media that gave coverage showed the fun part of what it means play baseball in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While fans were banned from stadiums in Asian leagues due to the coronavirus, the league determined that it was safe to allow entry for both entertainers and pets because they considered them to be a fundamental part of the game’s return after months of sadness and depression.