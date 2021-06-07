MLB: Marwin González made a great play with the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium (Video)

Let’s go to see her great play what did the Venezuelan Marwin gonzalez with the Red Sox in the duel with the New York Yankees in the Yankee Stadium on the MLB.

The Sunday session met in the third game of the series in the Yankee Stadium to the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, where he wore a monumental move the venezuelan Marwin González.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Yankees were winning 2-1, the bases were loaded with one out on the board and Judge Aaron Judge came to bat.

The outfielder connected a cannon shot through the middle of the field but appeared Marwin who took the ball, turned around and in the air threw the ball to shortstop to get the out with a great play, though he couldn’t avoid the Yankees’ run to go 3-1.

Nice play by the Red Sox to prevent further damage but Aaron Judge drives in Miguel Andujar to make it a 3-1 game pic.twitter.com/XknfzSC4Hk – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 7, 2021

Marwin has shown that he is a very useful player for the Red Sox and is a fundamental piece in the aspirations of the club to access the playoffs, who are fighting head-on for the leadership of the American League East Division with the Tampa Bay Rays.