MLB: Marwin González hit a dramatic home run with the Red Sox against the Yankees (Video)

The Venezuelan Marwin gonzalez with the Red Sox in the duel with the Yankees of New York in the MLB, hit a dramatic home run.

The Sunday session met in the third game of the series in the Yankee Stadium to the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, where Marwin gonzalez did his thing.

In the top of the seventh inning the Yankees won 3-1, there was a runner on base and the Creole came to bat Gonzalez.

Marwin he hit a home run that came out of left field in dramatic fashion, to equalize the actions 3-3, completely silencing Yankee Stadium.

The Venezuelan in the same match was the protagonist of a fantastic play that prevented a possible rain of runs from the Yankees from New York.

Marwin gonzalez is making the Boston management look very good Red Sox with his signature, since he has collaborated in a great way with the great start of the team’s season and that they aspire head-on for a place in the postseason to repeat the performance of 2018 when they lifted the champions trophy in the MLB.