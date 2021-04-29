MLB: Marwin González bitter hit by Francisco Lindor with catch (Video)

The Venezuelan of the Boston Red Sox, Marwin gonzalez, continues to be defensively delusional in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and this time he showed off at second base to embitter the Puerto Rican hit of the New York Mets, Francisco Lindor.

A hard line for a second was the hit of Francisco Lindor, which was not an impediment to Marwin gonzalez that with a jump captured the ball and surely made Red Sox fans remember one of their legends of the MLB, the great Dustin Pedroia.

Also, this great catch of Gonzalez is a syrup of your own medicine for Lindor, that many plays of a jump to starred in the MLB to show that he is currently one of the best infielders in baseball.

Here is the play:

Marwin gonzalez has fitted in the best way in these Red Sox, where he has seen action almost every day in the MLB 2021 and being in the lineup in different positions to the defense, where it undoubtedly performs and shines, well it is the case of this fair catch to Lindor.

That defensive versatility of Gonzalez is the one that has consolidated it many years in the Big leagues, but for covering so many positions (in a great way and at the height) and not establishing himself in one could be the reason why he does not presume a Golden Glove, because the talent and the plays he has, ask him but to Lindor.