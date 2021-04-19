MLB: Martín Pérez reached 1,000 innings pitched in the majors

The Venezuelan pitcher Martin Perez of the Boston Red Sox came to thousand innings pitched on the MLB.

In the second duel of Sunday’s two-sided match between the White Sox vs the Red Sox, the Venbezolano opened for the red-legged players. Martin Perez and despite his defeat he made history by reaching a thousand entries in the MLB.

This happened once the first entry on the part of the Creole culminated.

Pérez is 1 of 17 left-handers with more than 1,000 innings pitched and is now the 12th Venezuelan to achieve.

The Creole accumulates 188 games where he has played in his career in the majors.

1,000 innings pitched! Martín Pérez became the 12th Venezuelan pitcher to reach 1,000 innings pitched in his major league career. Pérez accumulates 188 games played in his career. We are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/0OUAQvX9x7 – OL Baseball Group (@OLbaseballgroup) April 18, 2021

Martín, despite falling with the defeat in the game against the Whitelegs, is an important piece in the structure of the team that remains to the surprise of many at this point in the first place of the East Division of the American League.

Congratulations Horse!