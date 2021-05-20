MLB: Marlins’ Trevor Rogers equaled Fernando Valenzuela’s record

Rookie pitcher for the Miami Marlins, Trevor Rogers, continues his good walk in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and in his outing on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, he managed to match a strikeout record of the historic Mexican, Fernando Valenzuela.

With eight strikeouts in his outing in the Marlins vs. Phillies game, Trevor rogers reached 104 so far in his short career of Big leagues, achieving a record for left-handed pitchers, which he shares with nothing more and nothing less than Fernando Valenzuela (115).

And it was not only Valenzuela, With those 104 strikeouts, the Marlins rookie also joined Francisco Liriano (111), Al Downing (113) and Herb Score (123) as the left-handed pitchers with the most chocolates in his first 16 starts in the league. MLB.

Without a doubt, the Rogers made in the 2021 season with the Marlins in critical power and could easily compete for the Rookie of the Year award, in his second season as a professional in the Big leagues.

Here is the report:

LHP Trevor Rogers finished his night with 8 strikeouts, giving him 104 through his first 16 career starts. In the live ball era, only Francisco Liriano (111), Al Downing (113), Fernando Valenzuela (115) and Herb Score (123) have more K’s by a lefty in their first 16 starts. – Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) May 20, 2021

In addition, he has the luxury of sharing and being at the same time Fernando Valenzuela a historical pitcher and that in his time as a player, he was one of the best left-handed arms that passed through the ball of MLB.

Trevor rogers This season with the Marlins he is 6-2, with a 1.74 ERA and a total of 65 strikeouts.