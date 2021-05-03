MLB: Marlins pitcher suspended 80 games for doping

The pitcher of the Marlins of Miami, Paul campbell, was suspended for 80 games of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), this after using prohibited substances to increase their performance.

Paul Campbell, 25-year-old reliever who was making his debut in the Big leagues this 2021 with the Marlins, will be suspended the next 80 games of the season for doping, this after violating the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Campbell tested positive for dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT) and that is the reason why he will be suspended for the next 80 games of the Marlins in the current 2021 harvest of MLB, being a sanction without payment and that will be effective immediately.

Despite being a fact and being officially suspended by the office of the MLB, the launcher of the Marlins He confessed that he has never “knowingly, voluntarily or intentionally” ingested the substance for which he is being penalized today.

Here is the report:

The Major League Baseball Players Association issued the following statement from Paul Campbell: pic.twitter.com/xpfiSqKd93 – MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) May 3, 2021

Without a doubt this is a hard blow to Paul campbell, since the Marlins This season he was given the opportunity and made for the first time in his career a baseball appearance in Big leagues, but now he will be far from those grounds, he must already serve 80 suspension games.

In five games with the Marlins, had two losses, an 8.74 ERA and a total of 13 strikeouts, those being his numbers so far MLB.