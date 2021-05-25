MLB: Manny Piña and Avisaíl García beat Blake Snell with a home run (Video)

The Venezuelans of the Milwuakee Brewers, Manny Pineapple Y Avisaíl García They executed a homerun to Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres on the day of this Monday in the 2021 season of the Big leagues (MLB).

Through the game Brewers vs Parents, Manny Pineapple put his team to victory with a tremendous home run against a Cy Young winner of the Big leagues as Blake Snell, which was his ninth hit of the current 2021 season.

In the bottom of the second inning, Snell hit a four-seam fastball in the power zone of Pineapple and he sent her to fly around the center field of American Family Field to put the Brewers 2-0 with that home run.

Here’s the home run:

That home run of the Venezuelan of the Brewers was his # 33 in baseball from Big leagues for this player and he reached 426 feet and went 105.6 miles per hour, a real blow for this receiver.

With that home run Pineapple raised his batting average to .220 and reached eight RBIs in the MLB 2021.

Two innings later, his compatriot Avisaíl García He joined the party and also homered off Snell to hit the streets for a day in a row this season. Big leagues.

Garcia With that daunting plan he reached eight home runs this season and continues to be fundamental, productive and key to these Brewers that with that hit they beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 at home, which reached 456 feet and went to 108 mph.

25 RBIs, 37 hits and .255 average are the numbers that Avisaíl García has so far in the MLB 2021.

Here’s the home run: