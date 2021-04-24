MLB: Manny Machado made great play to steal extrabase from Mookie Betts

The Dominican of the San Diego Padres, Manny machado, made a magnificent move at third base to get a hit from Mookie Betts in full swing MLB 2021.

Machado has been a nightmare for Dodgers hitters when they hit the hot corner, both Justin Turner and Mookie Betts have been falling victim to it since the 2020 season.

This time, with the game three runs to one, up the Padres, Mookie Betts went to bat with runners in scoring position and two outs, he fired a red-hot line for third base, however, Manny machado he stayed with her with a magnificent leap.

Here the video:

Don’t try Manny Machado 😨 (via @Parents) pic.twitter.com/JbfpCFO6Yc – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2021

