The Phillie Phanatic listened intently as his best friends told him their favorite stories.

Many stories referenced how this strange being came from the Galapagos Islands to the cobblestone streets of Philadelphia.

The Phillies’ mascot was in bed, as stars Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen or manager Joe Girardi were narrating as guest readers to amuse fans and unite the Philadelphia community.

But if the Phillies catch up to play this year, this celebrity pet’s adventure book will most likely remain closed.

The Major Leagues seek to ban the presence of Pirate Parrot, Bernie Brewer, Blooper, Bernie the Marlin and yes, of all the other characters, large and small, who amuse the public in the parks during this campaign, which in any case is in limbo for the coronavirus pandemic.

Not even a face mask worn by Mr. Met or a face mask on the Mariner Moose will help the cause.

All furry and comical creatures will also not be able to enter the stadiums.

And the decision does not please.

“Every pet should be essential for its ability to connect and distract with fun,” said Dave Raymond, guru of sports pets.

Raymond knows the business well. He is the first person to put on the Phanatic 6’6 ‘foot, 300 pound, and 90-inch waist outfit. He’s become a star pet consultant, helping them create, train, and preserve the hundreds of next-generation characters. Pets are a hallmark of parks as are hotdogs and home runs. Every hairy knuckle collision or occurrences on the ground hook little fans in games.

As baseball prepares for a summer without fans, Raymond wonders: What is a game without a pet?

“It is not me they have to convince of that importance, but those who have the power and do not understand this simple truth,” said Raymond.

There is already a test MLB can imitate to explain why pets fit in empty states.

Take a look around the globe. The mascots remain in Taiwan’s ball games and South Korea’s KBO League. Americans who go to bed late watch KBO encounters on ESPN and are puzzled by the pets doing their thing in the parks with empty seats. LG Twins’ pets – robot twins named after Lukcy and Statr – wear masks. The same goes for the cheerleaders and the percussion section that provides a soundtrack for a monotonous atmosphere.

Spectators were banned by the Chinese Professional Baseball League out of concern about the spread of coronavirus in crowded spaces, but the tournament decided it was safe to have pets and cheerleaders.

“This is the most important time for fun, when people are sick and dying, dealing with the brutality of life. This is the time that people are looking to distract themselves and entertain themselves,” Raymond stressed.

Philadelphia Inquirer cartoonist Rob Tornoe drew Phanatic (wearing a mask) sitting on top of the dugout with his phone, waiting to receive unemployment services.

“It’s life or death now for many characters, many performers,” said Jon Cudo, a former mascot for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It is not a hopeless situation for most MLB pets who often have tasks within the organization or community activities to deliver meals, stops, and other efforts to cheer up during the pandemic.

Raymond has clients, including Cudo, who will be joining this week for a webinar, “What the heck does a pet have to do now?” The best situation is to stay connected with fans – with the ATV temporarily stopped – through content on social media.

Mascot Mania has taken advantage of the Instagram and TikTok platforms. Mr.Met cleans windows. D. Baxter the Bobcat gave a workshop to cross the street safely. Wally the Green Monster records virtual messages for charity.

That being the case, pets have problems like us: Who cuts Phanatic during quarantine?

“Phanatic doesn’t need a cut. It really looks better when you grow long, sloppy hair, “said Raymond.

The reality is that the Phanatic already underwent a makeover this year. Its long plumage no longer covers the palms of its hands, its eyes are now outlined by star figures, its arms have some scales, its rear is more bulky, its tail is blue, the same as its stockings, and the shoes are They have changed to red – all in the midst of a lawsuit brought against the club by the original creators of the mascot.

Those authors threatened to withdraw the rights to the character from the Phillies beginning June 15, to make the Phanatic a “free agent,” unless the team renegotiated a 1984 agreement to acquire the image.

The mascots were discarded with various baseball traditions in the new proposal to play ball in 2020. The traditional exchange of lineup cards between leaders was eliminated, as well as a clash of hands, and they were collected by bats.

“I don’t know if anyone buys season tickets to see a batter. But you can say that in favor of pets. We would lose one of the attractions that attracts a lot of fans outside of statistics fans,” Raymond said.

Also, any fan who attended a Phillies game in the late 1990s at Veterans Stadium knows that the Phanatic can put on their show in an empty park.

Pets just want to support the home team, sometimes comically, and they don’t care if they get any response from the public.

“I just implore you to value the character’s marks,” Raymond said. “There is a sure way to have fun, and frankly, fun is the most important thing to invest in now.”

