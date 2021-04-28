MLB-Major League Baseball: Carlos Martínez with another tremendous outing against the Phillies in the Majors

The dominican Carlos Martinez had a masterful start against the Philadelphia Phillies in the Major League Baseball-MLB 2021.

Carlos Martinez He was coming off his best start of the season against the Washington Nationals, however, this was even better because he pitched more innings and allowed fewer runs.

Martinez pitched 7.1 innings giving up a run with two walks and four strikeouts, 57 of his 93 pitches were strikes.

Thanks to good backing from the Cardinals offense, Carlos Martinez had his first win of the season. This is the first victory since 2018 that the “Tsunami” achieved in the Major League Baseball-MLB.

When asked about his departure, he said nothing more than “The tsunami is back.”

Here the videos:

Man of the Match: “El Tsunami”, Carlos Martínez. ⚠️ # VuelaSTL | @ Tsunamy27 pic.twitter.com/XJTxMi4rQG – Cardinals (@cardenales) April 28, 2021

“The tsunami is coming again.” – Carlos Martínez. – Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 28, 2021

Carlos Martínez after throwing 7 1/3 strong innings in a win over the Phillies: “The Tsunami’s coming again.” # STLFLY pic.twitter.com/PiRQbMgw0J – Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) April 28, 2021

Now the veteran of the St. Louis Cardinals, Carlos Martinez, lowered his ERA to 4.72, adding 28 innings pitched with 17 strikeouts.