MLB: Luke Voilt accelerates his return to the New York Yankees with hits (Video)

The Bronx Mule slugger Luke voilt at the tip of hits is looking to speed up your Return to your team the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

On today’s day in the minor leagues, Luke Voilt once again showed that he is for great things with the Mules, since he hit a double RBI and a superb home run, so it is not a story about the slugger, who is increasingly close to see them in action with their Yankees and get a few out of Yankee Stadium.

Another home run for Luke Voit. He’s got a double and a homer today off Jerad Eickhoff after striking out in the first. pic.twitter.com/FlJIRCjZfj – Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) May 9, 2021

Luke He has been absent from the team and it would be the first time he would be in the campaign, where we could see him in action in the first series next week against the Rays, but for now the slugger is doing his thing which is to distribute stick to every pitcher being crossed at a ball game.