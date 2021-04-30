MLB: Luis Urías gives defensive chair against the Dodgers

The Mexican of the Brewers from Milwaukee, Luis Urias, He showed off with the glove this Thursday, this after starring in a tremendous defensive play against the Dodgers Los Angeles in Big leagues (MLB).

At the top of the fourth inning, Luis Urias made it clear that he lives a very good present in the Big leagues with the Brewers, but this time he went on the defensive with a tremendous loaded play he made at second base against the team of Los Dodgers.

Luis Urias with this play he embittered what could easily have been a hit for Max Muncy of the Dodgers and furthermore, it shows that it is important for Brewers both in defense, as in offense in the baseball of the MLB.

Here is the play:

Uriah has shown offensive power with Brewers in this first season 2021 of Big leagues and today before Dodgers He said present with a defensive gem, embittering the last World Series champions with brilliant play.

A perfect slide and a shot at the height at the initial, was what made this play spectacular that the Mexican Luis Urias gave us this Thursday with the Brewers on Thursday’s matchday, in which he played the 2B charged by the special formation, remembering that he is the shortstop in the MLB.