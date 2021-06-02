MLB: Luis García achieved his fourth win of the season with a great job against the Red Sox (Video)

The Venezuelan pitcher of the Astros from Houston Luis Garcia showed off with a great outing against the Boston Red Sox in the MLB, achieving his fourth win of the season.

On Tuesday’s game that measured the Boston Red Sox vs. Astros of Houston in, where the starter of the siderales shone with a great exit Luis Garcia.

The creole stayed on the mound for seven innings, where he allowed one run, five hits, walked one, struck out six and allowed one run.

Luis García today: 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB and 6 SO.🗡 # PorLaH pic.twitter.com/S0ZdVpRnth – Houston Astros (@LosAstros) June 2, 2021

The work of Garcia It was essential for the siderales to prevail for the second day in a row against the red-legged fans before their fans with a 5-1 scoreboard, who are looking to hold on for a place in the playoffs.

The Venezuelan pitcher is now in the season with a 4-3 mark with a 2.72 ERA, but his record does not reflect how well he has thrown and that is known to Dusty Baker, who fully trusts in the talent of this young man.

Source: MLB.com