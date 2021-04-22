MLB: Luis Arraez made a mistake that caused the Twins’ loss to the Athletics (Video)

Let’s see the expensive error of the Venezuelan player Luis Arraez that caused the incredible defeat of the Twins Minnesota against Athletic of Oakland in the MLB.

The day of Wednesday faced the Twins Minnesota vs the Oakland Athletics, where there was an exciting game from the beginning and with a more than exciting end, incredible is the word that defines it.

The Twins They were leading 12-11 in the bottom of the 10th inning, but the A’s had the bases loaded, there were two outs, and Ramón Laureano came to bat off Alex Colomé’s deliveries.

Laureano hit a roll that the third baseman took Luis Arraez, who made a terrible shot towards first base, whose ball went to the sides of the RF, causing the two runs that turned the game to give the A’s 13-12 victory.

RIDE THE WWWWWWWWWWWAVE 🌊 pic.twitter.com/AJMrNR43RY – Oakland A’s (@Athletics) April 22, 2021

Arraez is a very talented player and I hope he can get through this bitter drink very quickly and continue to do things well.