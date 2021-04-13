MLB Live: New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies (Double Game)

The regular season continues 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) Y today those of Mets from New York and Phillies from Philadelphia at Citi Field, where you can see and hear it fully live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

Due to rain, the meeting in Mets Y Phillies yesterday was suspended, so today these two organizations return to action in the season 2021 of the MLB with a double card (double game).

New York Mets (2-3)

Luis Rojas the manager of the Mets New York City will send pitcher Taijuan Walker to the mound for the first game of today before the Phillies of Philadelphia in MLB 2021. While for the second, Marcus Stroman will be in charge of being the starter for the “Metropolitans.”

Philadelphia Phillies (6-3)

Joe Girardi the manager of the Phillies Philadelphia will send Chase Anderson to the mound as starter for Game 1 of today before the Mets from New York in MLB 2021While for the second, Aaron Nolan will be the starter for the Pennsylvania organization.

Schedule

4:10 PM (4:10 PM Eastern United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic) 1 2:10 PM (2:10 PM Mexico)

Then the second game of the double card between Mets Y Phillies

Radio

Television (TV)

