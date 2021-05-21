MLB Live: Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia Phillies

Games continue the regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live free the play from today Friday, May 21, 2021 between Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia phillies of the Big leagues, both in its radio transmission and television (TV).

Boston Red Sox (27-18)

Alex Cora the manager of the Red Sox sends Venezuelan Martín Pérez to the mound as starting pitcher for the play from today before the Phillies on MLB 2021.

Philadelphia Phillies (22-22)

Joe Girardi the manager of the Phillies sends Aaron Nola to the mound as starting pitcher for the play from today before the Red Sox on MLB 2021.

Schedule

7:05 PM (19:05 Eastern time in the United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic) 6:05 PM (18:05 hours in Mexico)

Radio:

Red Sox

Phillies

TV:

Red Sox

Phillies

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.