MLB Live: Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins (Double Game)

The regular season continues 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) Y today those of Boston Red Sox Y Minnesota Twins at Target Field, where you can see and hear it fully live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

For irregular situations that occurred in the city of Minnesota on Monday, Red Sox Y Twins today so today these two organizations return to action in the season 2021 of the MLB with a double card (double game).

Boston Red Sox (7-3)

Alex Cora the manager of the Red Sox will send to the mound today as a starter in the first meeting Nathan Eovaldi. While for the second before Twins, Venezuelan left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez will be in charge of being the starter for the “Patirrojos”, being his second outing of the season 2021 from MLB.

Minnesota Twins (5-5)

Rocco Baldelli manager of the Twins Minnesota will send Kenta Maeda to the mound as starter for Game 1 of today before the Red Sox on MLB 2021. While for the second, Puerto Rican José Berrios will be the starter for the organization that will play at home.

Schedule

2:10 PM (14:10 Eastern United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic) 1 12:10 PM (12:10 Mexico City)

Radio

Television (TV)

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.