MLB Live: Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins

The regular season continues 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) Y today those of Braves from Atlanta and Marlins of Maimi face off at SunTrust Park, where you can see and hear him fully live in their broadcasts of radio and television (TV).

Atlanta Braves (4-8)

Brian Stinker the manager of the Braves Atlanta will send Ian Anderson to the mound as starting pitcher for the game of today before the Marlins from Miami in MLB 2021.

Here is the lineup:

First pitch at 12:20 today at Truist Park. Presented by @TruistNews | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/sJU1buIohZ – Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 15, 2021

Miami Marlins (5-6)

Don Mattingly the manager of the Marlins of Miami will send Trevor Rogers to the mound as starting pitcher for the game of today before the Braves from Atlanta in MLB 2021.

Here is the lineup:

we had waffles for breakfast so it’s gonna be a good day. 👀: @BallySportsFL

👂: @ 940WINZ, @ radiomambi710

📍: Atlanta

#JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/ISPOYpCMaA – Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 15, 2021

Schedule

12:20 PM (12:10 Eastern United States, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic) 1 11:20 PM (11:10 Mexico City)

Radio

Television (TV)

