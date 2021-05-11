MLB: Let’s see how the New York Yankees play moneyball

We are going to know how Yankees from New York they play moneyball in the current season 2021 in the MLB.

According to data provided by our colleague José Alfredo Otero, the Yankees are presenting numbers that added to the way the games are playing on the field of play, we can say that the Yankees from New York are playing moneyball.

The moneyball is the style of ball game designed by Oakland Athletics manager Billy Bean, who was brilliantly personified by actor Brad Pitt in the movie of the same name (moneyball), which consists of playing that little ball , from taking the walk, stealing base, executing good defense, sacrifice fly, with the group of players who have little monetary value in the market.

Well, the Yankees they lead the American League in tickets received this season (155) and their pitchers are the leaders in the fewest tickets awarded (87).

Really? Yankees playing moneyball?

We can see that they are trading home runs for tickets, adapting to the new philosophy of watching baseball.

Plus, they are putting Aaron Judge at second bat and Giancarlo Stanton at ninth batter in the lineup, which would be extraordinary as that ninth batter in the lineup in this modern day baseball.

Recently Gleyber was able to hit his first home run of the season, but he has hit a few hits to tie and win at key moments.

So, right now the Yankees:

Aren’t they the Bronx Bombers if not the Moneyball Boys?