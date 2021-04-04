MLB: Let’s know the funny video that Omar Vizquel made to Yermin Mercedes in the minor leagues of the White Sox (Video)

We will remember the funny video what did the Venezuelan Omar vizquel to the dominican Yermin mercedes when they coincided in the minor leagues Chicago White sox on the MLB.

The man of the moment without a doubt in the Major Leagues is the Dominican Yermin mercedes with the chicago White Sox, hitting unstoppable in his first eight at-bats of the season to go 8-8 in his first two games, though he missed his last inning to go 9-8.

On Opening Day he went 5-5 and in the second match 4-3, and with his 8-8 at the start of a season, he equaled a mark that had not been seen since 1900.

Yermín Mercedes is the first player in the modern era (since 1900) to start the season with an 8-hitter streak in a row. 🔥 (VIA ELIAS) pic.twitter.com/sy0Ldvh1fi – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 4, 2021

The funny joke Vizquel played on Mercedes:

Omar in 2018 he directed the Dash of the White sox in the minor leagues, where was the dominican as a player Yermin Mercedes, who was one of the stars of the team, Juno Micker Adolfo and Blake Rutherford, where the Venezuelan was able to win the Carolina League Manager of the Year award.

In the hours leading up to the last game of that season, apparently Mercedes I would have let him know Vizquel that he wanted them to give him the day off, to which Omar decided to answer him through a funny video, where he lets you know in very funny terms his particular answer.

@ Enrique_Rojas1 Look and Yermin Mercedes put Don Omar Vizquel on the chercha of “Mambero” Subject Oro 24, @dSoldevila true that Enrique does not know a subject 🤣 this is out of control 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/M7gNcEux12 – Saul Constante (@ saulconstante1) September 3, 2018