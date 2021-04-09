MLB: Learn all the details of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ champion ring (Photos and video)

We are going to know all the details of ring from champion of the Dodgers of Los Angeles in the MLB that the team ordered to carry out as a result of the title obtained last year.

In effect the Dodgers how the current monarchs of the MLB, they sent to carry out a ring from champions to deliver it to the entire squad that was part of the World Series crown against the Rays in 2020.

An abundance of dazzling Californians blue diamonds and sapphires, a sparkling yellow gold commissioner’s trophy and a classic red, white and blue team logo are among the clever details of the 2020 World Series ring that players and coaches received a ceremony before Friday at a ceremony at Dodgers Stadium.

Designed and produced by Jostens, the ring features approximately 232 round diamonds, 10 princess-cut diamonds, 53 custom cut genuine sapphires and eight round genuine sapphires and weighs 11.0 carats.

“For 32 years, Los Angeles has waited for this moment, this team and this ring, and everything it stands for,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

“Jostens did a spectacular job designing these rings, which represent the sacrifice, determination and strength shown by our players, coaches and the entire organization to win a championship and overcome unprecedented challenges.”

