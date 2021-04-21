MLB: Learn about the historic record set by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the majors

Let’s see what was the historical record that established the Venezuelan gardener Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves from Atlanta in the MLB.

In effect, the Venezuelan outfielder of the Atlanta Braves with the excellent moment that he is living in the current season in the MLB, has reached 88 home runs, 65 doubles and 64 stolen bases in 329 career games.

With that, he became the only player in Major League history to have more than 60 doubles, more than 80 HR and more than 60 steals in his first 329 games in the league. MLB.

Ronald Acuna Jr has 65 doubles, 88 HR and 64 steals in 329 career games. He is the only player in MLB history to have 60+ doubles, 80+ HR and 60+ steals thru his first 329 games. One of a trillion amazing stats you can find with the new Span Finder! Https: //t.co/oeJ2i8f171 – Stathead (@Stathead) April 19, 2021

The Abuser’s pace is simply spectacular and the goal of 40-40 truncated in 2019, when he hit 41 home runs and stole 37 bases, but with a week remaining to finish that season, he was injured.

In this campaign it is possible that Acuna Jr. He can make it 40-40, but there are a few games to go this season and if he is healthy, he may set a series of records in the majors, due to the great talent he has exhibited.