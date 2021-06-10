MLB: Latest news on the incorporation of Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets

Let’s review the last News on incorporation of the Venezuelan pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the Mets of New York in the MLB.

It must be remembered that the Creole serpentinero reached the metropolitans via exchange with Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor, but unfortunately Carrasco has not been able to see action at all with the Mets, due to a tear in his right hamstring that he suffered in mid-March.

We are going for three months of campaign and the debut of Carlos with the Mets it is not known when it will be carried out.

Manager Luis Rojas told reporters this Wednesday that Carrasco He’s no longer pulling down the slope of the mound, which he was doing last week.

Rojas said the following:

“There is no new injury here or anything like that,” he added that Carrasco needs “more strength in that hamstring before increasing his progression in baseball.”

The advantage that the team has is that they are in the first place in the Eastern Division and the pitching has taken out the face per group, but the incorporation of Carrasco, as it would greatly strengthen the team’s rotation in the face of an eventual postseason.