MLB: Kyle Schwarber with a record home run equals Ronald Acuña Jr.

The gardener of the Washington Nationals, Kyle schwarber, is still really on in the current season of Big leagues (MLB) and hit his 20th home run of the year on Thursday.

Through the game Nationals vs Marlins, Kyle schwarber, showed its great level in the current harvest of Big leagues and hit his seventh home run in the last five games, to reach 20 in the year and equal to Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr.

Dave Martinez’s decision to lead off the Nationals to Schwarber gave results, since this player in the last games in the MLB what he has done is to give results by dint of home runs and he is among the leaders of the season and here he opens the game with a four-corner hit.

Here’s the home run:

Kyle Schwarber – Washington Nationals (20) pic.twitter.com/boma1X7KHN – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) June 24, 2021

Cody Poteet was the victim of the outfielder of the Nationals in this new home run, who took it all over the right field of the Marlins stadium, being a hit that reached 398 feet and was his hit # 57 of the 2021 season of MLB.

Plus with that home run, Kyle schwarber, is the first player in the Los Angeles franchise Nationals (including Montreal Expos) to hit seven home runs in a five-game span in the MLBWithout a doubt, a historic hit for this team and for this player who has led the offensive sweet potato this year.

Also added that in this season of Big leagues has been 13 times first, has five home runs in that role, being the second player of the Nationals with the most home runs as the head of the lineup in a single harvest.

In the last seven meetings of the Nationals, is hitting .360 with nine hits and 12 RBIs in the MLB 2021.

PHOTO: MLB STATS