MLB: Kyle Garlick and another Minnesota Twins player tested positive for COVID-19

ESPN journalist Jeff Passan reported on this on his twitter account, the text of which I expose below:

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says Kyle Garlick tested positive for COVID-19 and another player also tested positive. That adds to the positive from Andrelton Simmons earlier this week, as well as a member of staff. Playing tomorrow’s game, he says, is “in the air.”

As it is already news, the meeting that was going to take place between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels on the day of this Saturday, had to be suspended due to positive cases of COVID-19 and as Passan says, no they are very optimistic that the aforementioned match can be played on Sunday.