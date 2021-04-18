MLB: Kyle Garlick and another Minnesota Twins player tested positive for COVID-19

Kyle garlick and another Minnesota Twins player tested positive for COVID-19 in MLB.

ESPN journalist Jeff Passan reported on this on his twitter account, the text of which I expose below:

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says Kyle Garlick has tested positive for COVID-19 and another player had tested positive as well. That is in addition to Andrelton Simmons’ positive earlier this week as well as a staff member. Playing tomorrow’s game, he says, is “up in the air.” – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 18, 2021

As it is already news, the meeting that was going to take place between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels on the day of this Saturday, had to be suspended due to positive cases of COVID-19 and as Passan says, no they are very optimistic that the aforementioned match can be played on Sunday.