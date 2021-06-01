MLB: Know the poor numbers that Miguel Cabrera left with the Tigres in the month of May

Let’s get to know the poor numbers that the Venezuelan slugger left Miguel Cabrera in the month of May on the MLB with the Tigers from Detroit.

How the start of the season of Michael has been quite worrying, but in order to better monitor their performance, we are going to present the numbers that he left in the month of May which represents the second of the season.

Miguel Cabrera in May:

01-05 vs NYY: 5-0, 2k 02-05 vs NYY: 4-0, 2k 04-05 vs BOS: 5-0, 2k 05-05 vs BOS: 4-0, 1k, 1 bb 07-05 vs MIN: 2-2, 2 bb, 1 ca 08-05 vs MIN: 4-2, 1 bb, 1 ci 11-05 vs KC: 4-0, 2 k, 1 bb 12-05 vs KC: 4-2, 2 ci 13-05 vs KC: 3-2, 1 bb, 1 ca 14-05 vs CHC: 3-0 15-05 vs CHC: 6-1, 2 k, 2 ci 16-05 vs CHC: 4-2 17-05 vs SEA: 3-0, 1 k, 1 bb 18-05 vs SEA: 4-1, 1 k, 1 ci 21-05 vs KC: 5-3, 2 HR, ( Grand Slam), 5 ci, 2 ch, 1 k 22-05 vs KC: 5-1, 1 ch, 2k 23-05 vs KC: 4-1 24-05 vs CLE: 4-1, 2k 25-o5 vs CLE: 3-1, 1 bb 26-05 vs CLE: 3-0 28-05 vs NYY: 3-0, 1k, 1bb 29-05 vs NYY: 3-0, 1k, ci 30-05 vs NYY: 4-0, 1k, 1ca 05/31 vs MIL: 4-0, 1k.

JJ: 24

AB: 95

HITS: 19

AVE: 208

K: 22

BB: 9

CA: 6

IQ: 12

HR: 2

Really this month for Michael It was of streaks but more negative than positive, since it started from 18-0, then woke up that was where we could see it on, when it surpassed in hits among other historical Babe Ruth and Omar Vizquel since it hit 59-19 for 322 average, but ended the month with another 18-0 streak.

That drought of hits began in the last turn of the game dated May 25 against the Indians and then has gone blank in 17 consecutive at-bats, to reach 18.

I hope June means a much more positive month for the Venezuelan and that he maintains the constancy, because they are those horrible streaks (one of 27-0) and the current one of 18-0, which have Miguel with a poor average of 184, with barely 4 home runs and 17 RBIs in the current 2021 season, when he has a career average of 311 in the majors.

