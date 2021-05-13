MLB: Know the offensive numbers that Miguel Cabrera leads among Venezuelans in the majors

The slugger Miguel Cabrera without a doubt it has become the authentic Leader several offensive departments in order to venezuelans on the MLB.

On Wednesday, Miguel Cabrera became the Venezuelan with the most hits in Major League history, beating his compatriot Omar Vizquel.

Now, with this department already the slugger of the Tigers, he becomes the Venezuelan leader of a few offensive departments in the majors, which I point out below:

Hits: 2878 (1st)

Doubles: 582 (1st)

Home runs: 489 (1st)

Extrabases: 1,088 (1st)

Runs scored: 1461 (1st)

RBIs: 1737 (1st)

Games: 2,478 (4th)

The US networks have paid a lot of attention to the record – which in the context for Venezuelans – Miguel Cabrera has achieved. And that produces a lot of pride 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/rOjAKofIqM – Fernando Arreaza Ortega (@arreazaortega) May 13, 2021

By the way, you have to keep this updated: Venezuelan HR leader in MLB: Miggy (489)

In 2B: Miggy with 582

In CA: Miggy with 1461

In CI: Miggy with 1737

On HITS: Miggy with 2878 There is no better hitter born in this country than Miguel Cabrera. None None. Total privilege 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/7ScorlkZjT – Guillermo Liñares (@ guille94) May 13, 2021

In addition to the above statistics, Michael He is the Venezuelan with the most batting crowns in the MLB (4), as well as the most MVP awards in a regular season (2 MVPs).

Of course the only Venezuelan and Latin American to obtain the triple crown of batting at the Big Show in 2012.

Talk about Miguel Cabrera is to speak of a living legend that to see his plaque in the temple of the immortals in Cooperstown, he will only have to announce his retirement and wait for his five quiet years, and then enter without any problem.

Big Horse!