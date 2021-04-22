MLB: Know the historical record that Salvador Pérez de los Reales equaled with his Walk Off (Video)

Know the record historical that equaled Salvador Perez with the Royals from Kansas City with his WALK-OFF in the day of this Wednesday in the MLB.

On Wednesday at the meeting between the Rays of Tampa Bay and the Kansas City Royals in the MLB, the venezuelan Salvador Perez again he dressed as a hero for his team in Kansas.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, the game was tied 8-8 with men in scoring position by the Royals, two outs, when Salvador Perez He appeared and hit a cannon shot from left field to give them a 9-8 victory and unleash the euphoria in Kansas.

WALK-OFF! #JuntosReales | @ SalvadorPerez15 pic.twitter.com/0Z9Zh9ihww – Los Reales (@losreales) April 22, 2021

Historical WALK-OFF:

With that winning hit, Salvador becomes the Royals’ first WALK-OFF hitter in four days since Darrel Porter did it in the 1980 season (May 17-19).

. @ SalvadorPerez15 is the first @Royals player with 2 #walkoff hits within 4 days since Darrell Porter in 1980 (5/17 and 5/19). pic.twitter.com/NOnvW9an1F – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 22, 2021

Salvador hit the first WALK-OFF with a home run on April 17 against the Blue Jays and on April 21 he singled with his second WALK-OFF to give his team the win against the Rays.