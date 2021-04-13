MLB: Know the fine imposed on Wilson Contreras for violating the Covid-19 protocol in the majors

Let’s get to know the penalty fee that they imposed on the Venezuelan mask Wilson contreras Chicago Cubs for violating the Covid-19 protocol on the MLB.

Indeed the MLB He imposed a fine of $ 7,500 on the Venezuelan mask for the attempt to fight that the Creole starred in as a result of having received a ball in a game.

That behavior of the Creole violating in this way what is established in the protocol of Covid-19 established in the majors, where, categorically, events that involve violence cannot be promoted, much less where crowds can occur.

The C of @Cubs, WILSON CONTRERAS, was fined $ 7,500 by @MLB after reacting after a pitch and causing the benches to be emptied. That violated the Covid protocol rules… pic.twitter.com/HRPkHeSXL3 – Strikeout (@Rev_Strikeout) April 12, 2021

In the series that the Cubs had with the hops last week in the Windy City, when Wilson contreras He received a ball almost to the head and the next day he received another, which caused the Creole annoyance towards the pitcher and that the benches were emptied in the match.

How such violates the policies of the Covid-19 established in the Major Leagues because what is sought is the least possible contact and if there is, the rules set for it must be met, which is not seen at all when there is an attempt to fight.