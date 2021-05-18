MLB: Kevin Pillar’s words after receiving a very hard ball in the face

The gardener of the Mets from New York, Kevin pillar, finally spoke about it after that hit in the face he received on Monday’s match against the Atlanta Braves in the Big leagues (MLB).

After that terrible situation, where Kevin pillar was hit in the face at over 90 miles per hour, the Mets sent him for 10 days to the disabled list of Big leagues and declared to the press with a totally beaten face.

Kevin pillar He said he will soon undergo plastic nose surgery, which resulted in a fracture. The doctors assure him that he will be able to return to activity about 14 days after the operation, wanting to return soon to the lineup of the Mets for all the casualties they currently have.

“My face will heal, but my heart is broken right now because this team is suffering. Despite not looking so good, I feel as normal as possible. I feel lucky, ”he said. Kevin Pillar.

In addition, the gardener of the Mets He added that walking away on his own after the pitch was the way he was raised, and he prides himself on being tough as hell when it comes to being on the football pitch. MLB.

“I know how difficult that can be for someone who feels responsible for someone getting injured. You need to continue to be confident and believe in yourself. I’m almost more worried about him than myself, ”was what the Los Angeles player said. Mets about Jacob Webb, pitcher who hit.

Catch goes to the injured list of the Mets after that pitch and is averaging .250 so far in 2021, with 20 hits, two home runs and eight RBIs in 80 at-bats.