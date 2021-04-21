MLB: Julio Urías took the victory in a masterful performance with the Dodgers against the Mariners with 11 strikeouts (Video)

The Mexican pitcher Julio Urías took the victory with the Dodgers Los Angeles in masterful performance with 11 strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners in the MLB.

On Tuesday, he measured the Dodgers Los Angeles vs. Seattle Mariners, where the great figure of the meeting was the Mexican pitcher Julio Urías.

The Mexican pitched for seven innings where he only allowed one hit, striking out 11, walked 1 and did not get any runs.

Urías was inning by inning taking out the opposing hitters, since he was simply showing total and absolute dominance in his day.

Absolutely dominant. July struck out a career high 11 K today. His final line: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K pic.twitter.com/gj0yO3822M – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 20, 2021

The current champions prevailed with a score of 1-0, where the Mexican took the class and took the third victory of the season, leaving with a 3-0 mark with a 2.81 ERA.

The little hand was an important piece that led the Californians to the title last season, where he was the starter and also the one in charge of closing the lock on the World Series, where in relief functions they did not even foul him.