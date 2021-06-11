MLB: Julio Urías the most winner of the MLB 2021 with nine wins

The Mexican of the Dodgers of the Angels, Julio Urías, continues to show that it is one of the best arms of the Big leagues (MLB) and with a truly luxurious last outing, he became the winningest pitcher of the 2021 season.

Above Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom and his teammates Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer, the Mexican Julio Urías is having a 2021 season with the Dodgers extremely impressive and is the leader of victories of all Big leagues.

Uriah Thursday in the 6-3 triumph of the Dodgers Against the Pirates, he worked for six innings, where he allowed three runs and struck out five opponents, numbers that led him to his ninth award of the season. MLB 2021 and command the department of victories in the current harvest.

Of his 13 starts of the MLB 2021, nine have been victories for the Mexican of the Dodgers, who since last season is showing that he is an All-Star pitcher in this sport, being one of the most important pieces of Dave Roberts in his rotation.

Aaron Civale and Jack Flaherty with eight wins each are the closest pursuers of Julio Urías in the wins department in the current 2021 season of MLB, but the left-hander will want to continue that solid to stay at the forefront of this line.

Uriah He is 9-2 with a 3.56 ERA and a total of 85 strikeouts with the Dodgers in his walk so far in the 2021 campaign of the Big leagues.