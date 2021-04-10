MLB: Juan Vené stated that Fernando Valenzuela was not an exceptional player

The Venezuelan journalist Juan Vené stated that the former Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela not was a player out from Serie on the MLB.

In fact, the aforementioned chronicler through his customary baseball column affirmed that the Bull Valenzuela He was not an exceptional player, in the middle of a question that they asked him about the reasons that there is no player in the Hall of Fame.

Below I present the extract of the aforementioned column where the point is reflected:

Samuel Rivadavia, from Mazatlán, asks …: “How is it possible that Mexico does not have a player in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, if there have been Mexicans of the height of Melo Almada, Teodoro Higuera, Vinicio Castillo and Fernando Valenzuela?”

Friend Sam …: Very good players, but none out of the ordinary, they didn’t have 10 brilliant seasons, they weren’t the best in their position, they didn’t receive 75% of the votes.

No Mexican in the Hall of Fame

Juan Vené then affirm that Valenzuela He was a very good player but not an exceptional player, which would be interesting to ask what the difference between one concept or the other would be.

Today we are remembering the beginning of the Fernandomanía that was born on April 9, 1981, when a Mexican rookie left-handed pitcher Fernando Valenzuela came in late to open the game against the Houston Astros, throwing a shutout with a 2-0 win over 50,511 fans at Dodgers Stadium.

That year 1981 the Bull finished 13-8, with 9 shutouts and a World Series ring, in addition to winning Rookie of the Year and Cy Young.

We can discuss if Valenzuela He was or was not eligible for the HOF, but to say that he was not an outstanding player, we would have to analyze that point very well.