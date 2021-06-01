MLB: José Urquidy returned sharpened to the mound of the Houston Astros

The Mexican of the Astros from Houston, Jose Urquidy, had a brand new return to the mound in the current 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB, returning with victory against the Boston Red Sox.

After being injured on May 12, Jose Urquidy he launched again with the Astros and he did so by having a brand-new comeback against the Boston Red Sox, getting his fourth victory this season in Big leagues.

The Sinaloan pitcher of the Astros he struck out nine batters in six innings of work against Boston, allowed only three hits, one run and only one walk, numbers that certainly make it clear that his shoulder is recovered and manager Dusty Baker is smiling.

Here the video:

Excellent return of José Urquidy! The Sinaloan pitcher struck out 9 batters in 6 innings of work, allowing only 3 hits and 1 run. #MexianPower #YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/Ow08765gSN – MLB Mexico (@MLB_Mexico) May 31, 2021

The Astros won the 11-2 victory against the Red Sox and the work of Urquidy was fundamental for this, who with this return makes it clear that he is recovered from his injury and ready to continue contributing from the Houston mound in the MLB 2021.

After this victory, the Mexican Jose Urquidy put his ERA at 3.02 in nine starts, with a total of 42 strikeouts in the 2021 season Big leagues.