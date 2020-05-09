Increasingly aggressive in the international market, in recent years the New York Mets have signed teenagers like Dominican Ronny Mauricio and Venezuelan Francisco Álvarez to seven-digit figures. There is a long way to go before these prospects are in a position to contribute to the big team, but with players with that kind of potential, the wait may be worth it.

Below, we present the top six international prospects who have signed each Mets and WAR, according to Baseball-Reference:

1. José Reyes

Country: Dominican Republic

WAR for life: 37.2

Since he was a teenager, Reyes tempted international scouts with his potential to become a player of the five tools. The Mets signed him shortly after he turned 16, and Reyes made it to the Major Leagues four years later. He made himself felt right away, hitting .307 in his rookie season and establishing himself as a star two years later. From 2005 to 2007, Reyes led the National League on stolen bases each year and set a personal mark with 78 scams in 2007. Within six years, he was called up to four All-Star Games and won a batting title in 2011.

Reyes left New York after the 2011 season and spent four seasons with the Marlins, Blue Jays and Rockies before returning to the Mets for the last three years of his career.

2. Edgardo Alfonzo

Country: Venezuela

WAR for life: 28.8

Signed at age 17 in 1991, Alfonzo never drew attention as a prospect, but he became one of the most prominent players in franchise history. In eight seasons in New York, Alfonzo hit .292 with 120 home runs and a .812 OPS. He hit another four homers and produced 17 runs in 24 postseason games for the Queens ninth. Alfonzo also hit a key shot in Game 163 of 1999 to send the Mets to the playoffs.

After leaving New York after the 2002 season, Alfonzo played four more seasons in the Major Leagues, although he never found the same level of success as he had in the Big Apple.

3. Carlos Gómez

Country: Dominican Republic

WAR for life: 24.4

Although Gómez had the best years of his career in Milwaukee, the Mets knew how to take advantage of his talent: Having signed Gómez at age 16 in 2002 allowed them to acquire an exchange for the Venezuelan ace Johan Santana six years later. The linchpin of that transaction coming from his rookie campaign, Gomez had two years to forget in Minnesota before becoming a star with the Brewers. In his best two seasons, 2013 and 2014, he had a .284 / .347 / .491 line and averaged 23 homers, 30 doubles, seven triples and 37 stolen bases per year. He also won a Gold Glove in the central forest in 2013.

Like Reyes, Gomez ended his career with the Mets, signing with the club for a short period last year.

4. Nelson Cruz

Country: Dominican Republic

WAR for life: 37.9

For the Mets, Cruz represents the international firm they let slip. New York signed him at 17, but he was sent to the Athletics when he was still a teenager, before anyone in the organization had a turn at bat. In exchange for Cruz, New York acquired Venezuelan infielder Jorge Velandia, who hit .149 in parts of three seasons in Flushing. Neither the Mets nor the Athletics imagined that Cruz would be called up to six All-Star Games, nor that at his thirty-odd years he would still be one of the most productive major league gunships.

5. Octavio Dotel

Country: Dominican Republic

WAR for life: 15.8

Another player best known for his work with other teams, Dotel signed with the Mets at age 19 and spent his rookie campaign in Flushing. He even saw action in two games during the 1999 postseason. From there, he became an important part of franchise history.

After 1999, the Mets sent Dotel and two other players to the Astros in exchange for Derek Bell and Mike Hampton. The second left as a free agent a year later. The Mets received a selection from the amateur Draft as compensation for their departure, which they used to select David Wright.

As far as Dotel is concerned, the Quisqueyan was a solid reliever in several franchises. In 15 seasons in the majors, he had 109 saves and won the 2011 World Series as the Cardinals table setup. It can be argued that Dotel had his best season in 2004, in which he struck out 122 batters and had 36 saves in 77 appearances for the Astros and Athletics.

6. Amed Rosario

Country: Dominican Republic

WAR for life: 2.3

Unlike the other players on this list, Rosario – who was considered the 11th major league prospect in 2016 – hasn’t accomplished much in the majors yet. But as far as position players are concerned, he was the Mets’ best prospect since Reyes and in the second half of 2019 he began to perform at that potential. From the All-Star break until the end of the season, Rosario had a .319 / .351 / .453 line with six home runs and nine stolen bases.

