MLB: José Ramírez hit a historic home run with the Cleveland Indians (Video)

The Dominican player of the Indians from Cleveland Jose Ramirez connected a all-time home run against the Chicago White Sox in the MLB.

The day of Monday featured the duel between the Chicago White Sox vs. Indians from Cleveland, where one player had an outstanding performance: José Ramírez.

In the bottom of the third inning with the match tied 1-1, Hernandez he homered into right field with a teammate on board to put the shares 3-1 in favor of the tribe.

With that connection, the Dominican reached 13 home runs on the season and 140 with the Indians uniform, ranking 14th in the franchise in that department, surpassing Grady Sizemore in the organization.

First on defense and now on offense. JONRONAZO # 13 by José Ramírez! 🚀🇩🇴 # MangúPower #HazloGrande pic.twitter.com/BXQinhL7Iu – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 31, 2021

With his two-run homer, José Ramírez surpasses Grady Sizemore for 14th all-time in team history. #OurCLE pic.twitter.com/PmXArv2TxR – Indians Baseball (@IndiansBeisbol) June 1, 2021

Definitely the contribution of with the tribe has been very special, since it has been the horse of the team in all these years where they have been assisting and battling in the postseason stage, including a World Series in 2016 against the Cubs of Chicago who came very close to winning it.