MLB: José Godoy made his Mariners debut and became the 20,000th player to play in the majors

The Venezuelan Jose Godoy when making his debut with the Sailors Seattle became the baseball player number 20,000 to play in the MLB.

On Friday’s day where the Sailors of Seattle vs the San Diego Padres, a historical event occurred: The debut of the Creole mask José Godoy.

The Venezuelan made his entrance in the upper part of the game on defense in the sixth inning, where he went 1-0 with a walk received, in the crushing defeat suffered by the Sailors against the Padres with a score of 12-1.

Godoy became with his entry to the world of the Major Leagues, in the player number 20,000 to play in the Big Show.

The mask in this way will be in the book of records of the MLB, for representing that important figure, what is it like to be the number one player? 20,000 in seeing action in the world of Major League Baseball.

In Venezuela, the Creole belongs to the Eagles of Zulia, although most of his career in the LVBP he lived with the Caribs of Anzoátegui.