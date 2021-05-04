MLB: José Cafecito Martínez spoke about Miguel Cabrera’s hitting

The Venezuelan bigleaguer of the New York Mets José “Cafecito” Martínez speak of the situation that his compatriot is going through Miguel Cabrera with the batting on the MLB.

In the twitter account a person named Joel Grela asked Cafecito about the situation of the batting of Miguel Cabrera in recent seasons in the majors:

“Menollll what do you think, in a personal capacity, of Miggy’s last seasons, do you think he has lost speed in his swing, special formations or what do you think has affected his batting average, opinion as a baseball analyst …”

What Martinez He responded as follows:

“Hehehe I do not believe absolutely nothing of losing something in his swing compa, Mw dare I say that there is only one good streak of his and voila ..”

Hehehe I do not believe absolutely nothing of losing something in his swing compa, Mw dare I say that he only needs a good streak of his and voila .. – Cafe jr (@ Cafejr40) May 3, 2021

They are a few years that they have in the ball that has Martinez who comes from a family of baseball players, so we can say that he knows about baseball and what he said about Cabrera It is not a crazy point, speaking of which a good streak can come for him and ready the matter.

If we remember one of those great streaks, it was the one that happened in the last week of the knockout round in the 2020 season, where in the last 7 days Cabrera he batted 370 on average with 4 homers and 12 RBIs.