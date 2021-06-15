MLB: José Altuve’s strange home run with the Astros and the reasons why he was not forced to touch all the bases for its validity (Video)

Let’s review the strange home run of the Venezuelan Jose Altuve of the Astros from Houston and why not It was obliged to play all bases in its controversial connection in the MLB.

On Friday June 11 Jose Altuve hit a hit against the Twins that hit the left-field post where it was first thought to be foul and before the repetition they validated the home run.

Now, the referees did not force the Creole to step on the third and home plate, so the question arises if that decision was correct not to force him to run and touch those bases.

This situation leads to the recollection of which led to a question as to why the umpires instructed Michael Morse to rerun the bases during his 2012 Grand Slam after the review.

When Morse hit his home run in 2012, originally a single was ruled, referee Jeff Nelson reviewed the decision under the original limited-replay framework of MLB: three referees left the field of play to watch television in the bowels of Nationals Park before issuing a verdict.

When calling off the call, the umpires took care to ensure that the bases were touched properly.

Rather, in 2021, plays are reviewed through the expanded replay review process, complete with a host of regulations originally released in 2014, where the criteria has since been handled differently.

We have the case of 2018 when Replay Review changed a foul ball to a fair ball call in Los Angeles, where running back Alex Verdugo was allowed to shorten the path from first to third base, without needing to step on second.

The answer to this question is found in Section IV, correcting an incorrect call, which reflects the Official Baseball Rule 8.02 (c):

“If the referees consult after a rally and change a call that had been made, then they have the authority to take whatever action they deem necessary. necessary, at their discretion, to eliminate the results and consequences of the previous call that they are reversing, including the location of the runners where they believe those runners would have been after the play, if the final call had been made as the initial call , regardless of the interference or obstruction that may have occurred on the play; runners’ failures to play based on initial call on the field; runners passing other runners or missing bases; etc., all at the discretion of the referees “.

Then the referees, according to the indicated rule, applied the decision correctly, since having decreed the home run how in effect it happened, the bases that Altuve He did not step on it is understood that they corresponded by right and that is why the referee has the power to grant them without having to run and touch them.