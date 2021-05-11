MLB: José Altuve with the Astros made a masterful touch of the ball (Video)

The Venezuelan waiter Jose Altuve performed with Astros from Houston a masterly I touched from ball on the MLB.

Monday’s matchday measured the Los Angeles Angels and the Astros from Houston, where the Creole player Jose Altuve once manifested his great ability as a hitter.

At the bottom of the fourth inning the sidereal won with a score of 3-1 and without people on base they came to bat Altuve, who surprisingly touched the ball toward the middle between the pitcher and first base, where the first baseman could take the ball and pass it to the pitcher but there was nothing to do.

This week the Creole lived very hard moments in the New York Yankees stadium where he was very booed and during the first games he was off on offense, but he woke up in the last of the series where he dressed as a hero by giving a key home run for his team’s victory over the Mules.

Now the little giant helps his team with a I touched from ball, played practically extinct in the majors and although it could not prevent the fall of the Astros Against the Californians with a score of 5-4, the siderales are having a good time thanks to the offensive awakening of the Creole.