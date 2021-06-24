MLB: José Altuve with the Astros hit 150 home runs in the majors and spoke of his connection against the Orioles and the key to his power (Video)

The Venezuelan Jose Altuve arrived at the figure of 150 home runs in his career in the MLB Y speak in an interview about their connection in the game Astros vs Orioles on Wednesday, as well as the key code from his can home run.

Indeed, in the pre-named day, the Astros of Houston vs the Baltimore Orioles in the house of the feathers, where the Creole made history by connecting the home run 17th of the season with a line going down left field in the top of the fourth inning, representing the 150 of his career in the majors.

With that bombshell Altuve he became the 17th Venezuelan up to 150 in the majors.

Let’s see below the complete list that Astroboy entered:

José Altuve with this home run became the 17th Venezuelan with 150 home runs in MLB. The list: Cabrera

Galarraga

Ordonez

Abreu

Position

Weapons

VMart

R. Hidalgo

Blackberry

Hasdrubal

Ramon Hernandez

Eugenio Suarez

Alex Gonzalez

Salvy

Sandoval

Odor

José Altuve spoke of his historic home run:

In addition to what I have been explaining, it is the first time that Altuve up to 17 home runs before July, who was approached by the Cuban baseball team interviewed him at the end of the game with the Orioles for an interview.

The journalist tells the Venezuelan that it is the first time that he has hit 17 home runs so fast, so he asks him if he has made any changes in his mechanics or they are simply dating.

Astroboy responds that he has not made any change in his mechanics, the change he has made is to try to be more selective and look for pitches that are in the strike zone and thank God the results are being seen.