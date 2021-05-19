MLB: José Altuve was in fifth place in hits in the history of the Houston Astros (Video)

The Venezuelan Jose Altuve stayed in the fifth place on hits on the story of the Astros of Houston in the MLB.

The day of Tuesday faced the Astros Houston and the Oakland Athletics, where the sidereal’s bartender made history with his team.

At the top of the seventh inning the shares were tied 3-3, when it came to consume turn Jose Altuve, who landed a slow rolling through shortstop and in a fierce run managed to reach the starting line-up safely.

In this way he connected his second hit of the match, which allowed him to place only in fifth place in that department in the history of the Astros Houston, breaking the tie he had with historic team outfielder Lance Berkman.

Here’s the video when Altuve gave the historic hit:

Jose Altuve has his second infield hit of the night! It ups his batting average to .310.pic.twitter.com / 6z9OjDTXcE – Apollo Media (@ApolloHOU) May 19, 2021

Astroboy went 2-for-5 in the game, but couldn’t avoid a 6-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

The table of the players with the most hits of the Astros from Houston is as follows:

Craig Biggio – 3,060 Jeff Bagwell – 2,314 José Cruz – 1,937 César Cedeño – 1,659

Jose Altuve – 1,649 Lance Berkman – 1,648.