MLB: José Altuve showed off with a great play in the Astros vs Twins game (Video)

The Venezuelan waiter of the Astros from Houston Jose Altuve He showed off with a great play against the Twins on the Sunday day of the MLB.

Indeed, on Sunday the Astros Houston vs. Minnesota Twins in the home of the twins, where the waiter of the sidereal was displayed on the defensive.

They were winning the Astros With a score of 13-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, there were two outs and the bases clean, when a hard rolling came out through the middle of the field in the direction of center field, when the second baseman appeared Jose Altuve who got to the ball in a great way, who turned around to make an accurate shot to first base, specifying a jewel on defense.

Jose Altuve is incredible pic.twitter.com/gIE1NBA5yn – Michael Schwab (@ michaelschwab13) June 13, 2021

Astroboy is really focused on bringing the Astros to a new stage of the playoffs and not only is he performing as the leadoff but he also does it with plays like this, that although it is true that the score was open, you never know and the Creole did the right thing by not giving the opposing team any chance .