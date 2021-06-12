MLB: José Altuve shared with some Boston Red Sox fans who booed him at Fenway Park (Photo)

The Venezuelan waiter of the Astros from Houston Jose Altuve, shared with some fanatics of the Red Sox what booed at Fenway Park in Boston on the day Thursday at the MLB.

Thursday’s day faced the Astros Houston vs. Boston Red Sox in the Fenway park Where did the Venezuelan shine? Jose Altuve on the offensive.

At the top of the sixth inning the scoreboard was tied 7-7 when the waiter appeared. Jose Altuve, who hit a home run down left field for the Fenway Park green monster to give the Astros an 8-7 lead.

Altuve shared with Red Sox fans who booed him:

Quinn Riley says that her friends, fans of the red-legged who were at the game at Fenway Park on Thursday, were booing to Altuve right before he hit his home run.

After that, the Creole handed over to that group of amateurs his bat, while they were near the dogout of the Astros and they ended up with the signed bat and a photo with Altuve After Game.

Really, one on the ball never knows what to get and I’m sure that group of fans never thought that they would end up receiving such a gift and a lesson in humanity from the Venezuelan.