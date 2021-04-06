MLB: José Altuve praised the hitting talent of Yordan Álvarez (VIDEO)

The Venezuelan of the Astros from Houston, Jose Altuve, highly praised his partner’s potential Yordan alvarez, ensuring that he is a level hitter in the Big leagues (MLB).

Through a press conference, Jose Altuve, he did not hesitate to answer in a great way when asked by his partner in the Astros, Yordan alvarez, who has shown a lot of potential with the club in just two years and a little more in baseball from Big leagues.

“For me, one of the best hitters I’ve seen at such a young age as he is now,” he said. Altuve on Alvarez.

Here the video:

Jose Altuve on Yordan Alvarez: “For me, one of the best hitters that I’ve ever seen at such a young age like he is right now.” #Astros pic.twitter.com/lFyGXKhGme – Mark Berman (@ MarkBermanFox26) April 6, 2021

Altuve, who shares with Alvarez Since 2019, he is really impressed with what this young Cuban has shown in the MLB, being currently one of the most fearsome hitters and that thanks to that he won the Rookie of the Year in his debut with the Astros.

Yordan Alvarez In this season 2021 he has to show what due to injury he could not in 2020 and with statements from this type of player in the Astros What Jose Altuve, you will certainly be motivated to show your potential in the MLB.

The Cuban guy Alvarez so far he has a total of 343 at-bats with the Astros, in which he has 29 home runs, 106 hits, 89 RBIs and a .309 average in the Major Leagues, numbers that are certainly no coincidence and worthy of Altuve I praised him in a big way.